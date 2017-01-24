Konya-2 °C

Fenerbahçe, Turkish Airlines Euroleague 19. hafta maçında Rus ekibi Unics Kazan'ı 81-86 mağlup etti.

Salon: Basket Hall Kazan

Hakemler: Christos Christodoulou xx, Tomislav Hordov xx, Jakub Zamojski xx

UNICS Kazan: Stoll xx 9, Clarke xx 6, Parakhouski xxx 21, Kaimakoglou xx 3, Langford xxx 11, Johnson xxx 16, Antipov xx 8, Panin xx 5, Williams x 2, Voronov x

Başantrenör: Evgeny Pashutin

Fenerbahçe: Ali Muhammed x 4, Bogdanovic xxx 16, Datome xxx 18, Antic xx 7, Vesely xxx 15, Sloukas xx 12, Nunnally xx 8, Kalinic xx 2, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 4, Bennett x

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

1. Periyot: 15-22 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 34-39 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 60-68 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

5 faulle çıkan: Vesely (Fenerbahçe)

